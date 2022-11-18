‘Breach’ of assurance by Centre: SKM to hold marches to governor houses across country on Nov 26

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold marches to Raj Bhawans across the country on November 26, alleging a breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers’ pending demands, the organisation announced on Thursday.

The SKM, a body of farmers’ unions that spearheaded the agitation against the new agriculture laws later repealed by the Centre, has called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement.

The farmers will also celebrate November 19 as “Fateh Diwas” or “Victory Day” as the Centre had ordered the repeal of the new farm laws following their agitation.

“Marches to offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said at a press conference here. The decisions were taken during the SKM’s National Council meeting on November 14.

The press conference was also attended by other farm leaders, including Hannan Mollah, Yudhvir Singh, Avik Saha and Ashok Dhawale. The leaders condemned the Narendra Modi government for “betraying the farmers” by not implementing the written assurances made on December 9 last year on legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), and withdrawal of the electricity bill among others, though almost one year has now passed.

“The meeting resolved to advise all constituent organisations to be prepared to further intensify the struggle across the country,” Hannan Mollah said.

The SKM also expressed disappointment at the Union government and accused the Centre of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9.

The farmers’ body claimed that neither the committee on MSP had been formed nor the “false” cases registered against farmers during the agitation were withdrawn.

It also accused the government of not being ready to consider the biggest demand of the farmers -- a legal guarantee on MSP.

BKU faction gives ‘Chalo Chandigarh’ call

Ludhiana: On the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Thursday gave a “Chalo Chandigarh” call on November 26.

Paying tributes to seven revolutionary freedom fighters, also known as gadris, including Kartar Singh Sarabha, at Sarabha village on Thursday, Ugrahan said farmers will submit a memorandum to the Punjab governor on November 26 listing their demands, including fixing MSP for crops.

Ugrahan also opposed the decision of authorities to close of 85 government rural paddy purchase centres in Barnala district. “Many farmers are yet to harvest their paddy crop. With the closure of these rural purchase centres, farmers will either have to travel to other places to sell their produce to private purchasers at lower rates,” said Ugrahan.