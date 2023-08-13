Ambala factory employee held for staging 1.38L robbery

Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old bread factory employee for staging a robbery at his workplace.

Police arrested an Ambala factory employee for staging a ₹ 1.38L robbery. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Pappu Kumar, a native of Bihar, had allegedly tied himself with ropes and faked the theft of ₹1.38 lakh, probe officials said. He, however, was arrested after it was found no outsider had entered the factory on the night of the incident.

Kumar, who had started working at the factory this year itself, had buried the stolen cash in a vacant plot near the factory in the Saha industrial area. Teams have recovered the money.

Sharing details, police officials said the incident took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when another factory worker Surender Singh was informed by the guard Mahender Singh about the theft at Perfect Breads Pvt Ltd in Saha block.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The window in the cashier room and the lock of the almirah were found broken, where Pappu was found shirtless and tied with ropes.

He reportedly told the guard that unidentified assailants had entered the factory, tied and thrashed him inside the room and made off with the money.

While scanning the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, but found that there was no break-in.

Saha police station house officer inspector Gulshan Kumar said, “Pappu confessed that he narrated the whole incident to show it as a theft. However, he had removed his shirt, made some marks on his body and tied himself, after burying the cash in an open land near the factory. He showed the site to the police that was covered with leaves, where the whole amount was recovered.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the case was cracked within a day and the accused was sent to Central Jail after being presented before a local court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON