Bribery case: AAP MLA Kotfatta’s police remand extended by 4 days

BATHINDA

(HT Photo)

A local court extended the police remand of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Bathinda Rural Amit Rattan Kotfatta by four days on Monday in a bribery case.

The first-time MLA was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) from Patiala on February 23. His arrest came a week after his close aide Rashim Garg was caught accepting ₹4 lakh bribe on February 16.

Kotfatta was produced by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the court amid tight security in the afternoon.

VB deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh told reporters that extension of the MLA’s remand was sought for his custodial interrogation following important leads in the crime.

“During a raid at the MLA’s residence in Chandigarh, our team seized some documents. We need time to analyse them. Also, we have to examine his bank account details and other inputs. The VB has no more information to share as the investigation is underway,” said the DSP.

