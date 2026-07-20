Brief shower leaves Ludhiana waterlogged

Municipal corporation’s claims of monsoon preparedness were washed away by brief showers here on Sunday that left many areas across the city waterlogged.

A waterlogged road in Transport Nagar after the rain in Ludhiana on Sunday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

Last month, the MC had claimed to have started a desilting campaign for sewers in waterlogging-prone areas.

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The worst affected areas were Transport Nagar, Dholewal Chowk, Partap Chowk, RK Road, Ferozepur Road and Gill Road.

The MC has identified around 150 points across the city that are vulnerable to waterlogging due to a lack of sewerage capacity in case of a downpour. This leads to waterlogging as soon as the city receives even light showers for as brief as half an hour.

“This situation is entirely predictable, as the city lacks a dedicated network of storm sewers to manage downpours. Because the regular sewage system cannot drain the excess water quickly, roads remain waterlogged for hours after the rain has stopped,” said social activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira of the Public Action Committee, an organisation that addresses issues related to local flooding and public infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} “The real fix is a network of storm sewers, nothing else works,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The real fix is a network of storm sewers, nothing else works,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“The rail under-bridges (RUBs) near Sarabha Nagar have knee-deep water. The RUBs also have potholes. Hidden potholes make the flooded passages treacherous, leaving two-wheeler riders struggling to find a safe, navigable path,” social activist Arvind Sharma said.

MC chief Ojasvi Alankar could not be reached for a comment despite multiple calls and messages.