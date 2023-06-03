Amarnath yatra: Border Roads Organisation to restore tracks by June 15

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will clear snow and restore Amarnath yatra tracks by June 15, well before the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, said officials on Saturday.

BRO BG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry takes stock of work on Amarnath yatra tracks on Saturday. (HT photo)

The 62-day long annual pilgrimage commences July 1.

Yatra tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari were maintained by the public works department (R&B) and Pahalgam development authority respectively.

Amarnath yatra tracks were handed over to the BRO in September last for further maintenance and upgrade.

“The basic scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails and construction of retaining walls. The BRO will complete restoration works by June 15,” said officials.

The restoration work on the tracks was taken up in March this year after the necessary funds were released to the BRO by the J&K government.

“Snow clearance, using plant machinery, commenced on both the tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari in the last week of March. Concurrent to the progress of snow clearance of the tracks, additional plant equipment and manpower were employed for other restoration works. As on date, eight dozers and excavators and almost 1,100 labourers are working on the tracks,” they said.

“Though unprecedented snow and rain in the higher reaches in Kashmir during April and May slowed the progress of work, BRO is committed to completing the task in time,” they added.

On Saturday, director general of the BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry visited Baltal and Chandanwari and inspected the progress of work.

He was briefed in detail by the chief engineer of the Beacon on the status of various tasks being undertaken by the BRO and the envisaged completion plan before the commencement of the yatra.

He said the restoration works for further improvement of the tracks will continue even after the completion of the yatra this year to facilitate better quality tracks for subsequent years.

