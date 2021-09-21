Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief
chandigarh news

Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu wrote that the condition of the roads, connecting the two cities, was being improved in Mohali, but their state on the Chandigarh side had deteriorated
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The letter stated that repair and construction work of roads in Mohali is in full swing, and the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation also need to pay attention to the poor condition of the roads on the border of the two cities. (HT Photo)

Seeking their attention towards the broken roads on the border of the two cities, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has written a letter to the Chandigarh mayor and municipal commissioner.

Sidhu wrote that the condition of the roads, connecting the two cities, was being improved in Mohali, but their state on the Chandigarh side had deteriorated. He stated that this was detrimental to the image of both Mohali and Chandigarh.

“The repair and construction work of roads in Mohali is in full swing, and the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation also need to pay attention to the poor condition of the roads,” the letter said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Owners of two Chandigarh clubs booked for violating 12am deadline

Panchkula: All testing positive for Covid to be hospitalised

Covid: Uptick in cases after four weeks in Chandigarh tricity area

Punjab state inter-district cricket: Ludhiana beat Ropar by four wickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP