A day after a jeweller ended his life by hanging himself fromn a ceiling fan in Sarup Nagar of Saem Tabri, the Salem Tabri police booked his brother and a friend for abetment to suicide. The victim left a suicide note in which he had accused his brother and a friend for forcing him to end his life.

Brother among two booked for abetment after jeweller ends life in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of his wife. The complainant stated that her husband had started business in partnership with his brother and a friend in 2021. However, they broke the partnership in 2022. The woman alleged that the accused did not return the money to her husband and harassed him. They had also threatened her husband following which he was in depression. They had also started defaming him in the market.

On June 28, he locked himself in the room and hanged self.

Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide). A hunt is on for their arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON