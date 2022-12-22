BSF downs drone near Pak border in Amritsar, recovers 4kg heroin

Border Security Force (BSF) brought down a drone trying to sneak into the Indian territory at Daoke border outpost in Amritsar on Tuesday evening.

The fallen drone, according to BSF officials, was spotted on the Pakistan territory along the international border on Wednesday morning. During a search operation of the area, the BSF recovered 4.3kg heroin.

“On December 20 at 1920 hours (7.20pm), BSF men deployed at the border heard buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area falling near Daoke village in Amritsar. As per drill, the men tried to intercept the drone by firing,” BSF said in a statement.

“On December 21, the BSF men during search recovered one packet containing contraband suspected to be heroin measuring 4.3kg behind border fencing in Bharopal,” the statement added.

On November 26, a flying object entering from the Pakistani side was shot down by the security personnel deployed at the Daoke border outpost in Amritsar sector.

Six rounds were fired from INSAS rifles to down the drone, it was reported. The drone was later found to be a China-made quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK. A few cameras were also found fitted in the device.

