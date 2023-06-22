Amarnath Yatra: Ready to meet any challenge: DIG BSF

JAMMU In run up to the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that begins July 1, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said, its men were ready for any challenge to keep the 198 km long Indo-Pak International Border safe and secure. Intelligence agencies suspect a possible attempt by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the annual pilgrimage this year. “Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 1 and our jawans are alert on the IB. We are fully prepared and assure the countrymen that on the international border we are ready to accept any challenge for its safety and security”, said BSF’s DIG Chiterpal Singh at the Octroi border out post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector.

The annual pilgrimage to holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will continue till August 31. (ANI File Photo)

Earlier, the BSF men and officers participated in a yoga session to mark the 9th the International Day of Yoga. The annual pilgrimage to holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will continue till August 31 for a period of 62 days. The arduous pilgrimage at a height of 13,500 feet takes place simultaneously via two routes-- traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter but steep 14-km long route from Baltal route Ganderbal district.

Buddha Amarnath Yatra to begin on August 18

The ten-day pilgrimage to Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra this year will begin from August 18 and conclude on August 28 in Poonch district’s Mandi tehsil. “The first batch of Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra is to leave Jammu for Poonch on August 18,” an official said here on Wednesday. He stated that formal Bhoomi Pujan for the Yatra will be performed on August 17 and the Yatra will conclude on August 28. Buddha Amarnath Temple is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu region. It is located in Rajpura village in tehsil Mandi. The temple is located by River Pulsata and according to Hindu mythology the river has been named after Rishi Pulsata, grandfather of demon king Ravana.

