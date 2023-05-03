Pakistan repatriates Indian prisoner’s body via Attari-Wagah bordmer

The Pakistani Rangers on Wednesday handed over the body of Vipan Kumar (38) of Una in Himachal Pradesh to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Attari-Wagah border.

Sources said Vipan, who was mentally unstable, had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan around eight years ago.

Vipan had died in a hospital in Lahore on April 4, said Punjab Police’s protocol officer at the Attari border, Arun Pal. He said, “The body of Vipan has been further handed over to his brother in presence of Una Tehsildar by the Attari Tehsildar.”

Sources said Vipan, who was mentally unstable, had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan around eight years ago. His family members had lodged a missing report in Una. However, later on, it was confirmed that Vipan was arrested and sentenced in Pakistan under the Foreign Act.

Arun Pal said, “It is not yet clear that how many years he was sentenced in Pakistan for crossing the border, but he was being treated in a Lahore hospital when he died.” It took around one month to complete the paper work to bring his body back to India, he added.

