Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 2kg contraband from border village in Ferozepur

BSF recovers 2kg contraband from border village in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 20, 2023 07:32 AM IST

At approximately 4.15 pm, the troops recovered a packet of contraband, weighing 2 kgs from a field. The packet was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Investigations are underway to find the origin and intended destination of the seized contraband

A packet containing 2kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was recovered from a border village in Ferozepur on Sunday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) revealed.

An official spokesperson of the BSF said that acting on specific intelligence, the BSF carried out a search operation near Chak Bhange Wala village, located on the India-Pakistan border, in Ferozepur. (HT File/Representational image)

An official spokesperson of the BSF said that acting on specific intelligence, the BSF carried out a search operation near Chak Bhange Wala village, located on the India-Pakistan border, in Ferozepur. At approximately 4.15 pm, the troops recovered a packet of contraband, weighing 2 kgs from a field. The packet was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Investigations are underway to find the origin and intended destination of the seized contraband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heroin ferozepur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP