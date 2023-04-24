Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2kg heroin recovered from field at border in Punjab’s Amritsar

2kg heroin recovered from field at border in Punjab’s Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 01:20 AM IST

The seizure comes a day after 5kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistan drone was recovered from a border village of Daoke in Amritsar.

AMRITSAR

The consignment was found during harvesting of wheat, BSF spokesperson added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 2kg heroin from a wheat field during a search operation at Dhanoe Kalan village situated at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

The seizure comes a day after 5kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistan drone was recovered from a border village of Daoke in Amritsar.

A BSF spokesperson said: “During the afternoon hours on Sunday, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan village and recovered two packets of narcotic substance from a field.”

The consignment was found during harvesting of wheat, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wheat seizure bsf amritsar search operation troops field
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP