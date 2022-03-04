BSF recovers 4.3kg heroin from Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized 4.3kg heroin from an area near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur on Thursday. BSF said its men observed some suspicious movement ahead of security fence in the wee hours of Thursday which was followed by firing to stop further misadventure. The miscreants managed to flee, but during search, one bag containing five packets of heroin was recovered.

Punjab food commission holds review meeting

Chandigarh The Punjab State Food Commission (PSFC) on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of the current status of implementation of all the major schemes under the National Food Security Act 2013. The schemes include ₹2 per kilogram wheat distribution, mid-day meals and distribution of food to pregnant women and lactating mothers through anganwadis. Chairing the meeting, PSFC chairman DP Reddy, a retired IAS officer, welcomed all newly appointed members and apprised them about the working of the commission.

311 constables pass out of police training centre

Hoshiarpur A passing out parade of recruits, who had completed basic training course, was held at Police Recruits Training Centre in Jahan Khelan on Thursday. Of the total constables, 42 were women. ADGP (HRD) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi presided over the ceremony and exhorted the recruits to keep service before self in the field of duty.

