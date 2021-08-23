BSF repatriates Pak national who crossed border inadvertently

As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday repatriated a Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory.

In a press release, the BSF said the troops of the 144-Battalion apprehended the Pakistani man while roaming inside the Indian territory in the Amritsar sector on Friday. During the investigation, nothing objectionable was found on him. The BSF didn’t identify the man.

This year, the BSF has so far repatriated 9 Pakistani nationals who inadvertently crossed the border on humanitarian ground.