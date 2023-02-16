Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes 2-kg heroin at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 2-kg heroin at Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The troops of Border Security Force on Thursday recovered 2-kg of heroin from a field between the zero line and the barbed-wire fence near Dalla Rajput village during patrolling.

The BSF officials said the heroin is believed to be smuggled through a drone from across the border. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered 2-kg of heroin from a field between the zero line and the barbed-wire fence near Dalla Rajput village during patrolling.

The BSF officials said the heroin is believed to be smuggled through a drone from across the border.

“On Feburary,16, 2023 at about 1:30pm, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol on a specific Info observed one packet of suspicious item lying in farming field near Vill- Dalla Rajput, District - Amritsar (Rural),” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “Further, on opening of packet BSF troops recovered 2 packets of narcotic item suspected to be heroin ( gross weight 2 kg ) wrapped in white cloth.” He said the troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP