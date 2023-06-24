Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani drone shot down along border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jun 24, 2023 11:07 PM IST

The quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series was recovered at 8.10am in a broken condition from a field adjoining Lakhana village in the border district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday night.

“At 9.12pm on June 23, the BSF intercepted a suspected drone near T J Singh village in Tarn Taran district,” a BSF official said, adding that a search operation was carried out along with Punjab Police on Saturday morning. The quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series was recovered at 8.10am in a broken condition from a field adjoining Lakhana village.

The BSF said another Pakistani drone was recovered in Ferozepur sector.

On June 22, the BSF recovered a drone from Pakistan with two packets of narcotics near the border in Abohar.

