Drug smuggler having Pak links held with 2.4-kg heroin in Punjab’s Fazilka

Following a tip-off from Border Security Force (BSF), counter-intelligence (CI) unit of Ferozepur on Friday, arrested a drug smuggler having link with Pakistani drug traders and recovered 2.4-kg heroin from his possession in Fazilka.

The counter-intelligence held Jaswinder Singh alias Gindu of Chak Khiwa village. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (CI), Ferozepur said that sub-inspector Sumit Kumar received information from BSF about smuggling of contraband by a person in Chak Khiwa village of Jalalabad in Fazilka district.

Based on the information, CI held one Jaswinder Singh alias Gindu of the same village. On questioning him, CI recovered 2.4-kg heroin from his house. The heroin was concealed near the peripheral wall of his house.

“Accused who has been sent on three-day police remand by a local court, has alleged linkage with Pakistani smugglers. He has been connected with them through messaging apps,” said the AIG.

Earlier, a statement issued by the BSF said the suspected narcotics was dropped by a Pakistan drone in Fazilka. The consignment was probably dropped by a drone a few days back and concealed inside the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigation is underway. On May 29, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force had recovered around 4-kilograms of suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistan drone in the Taran Taran district.

( With inputs from ANI)