1.5-kg heroin seized from Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

The troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered 1.5-kg of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel launched a search operation on Saturday on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, said a spokesperson of BSF.

The packet was discovered during reaping of straw after wheat harvesting. (HT Photo)

During the search, the troops recovered a 1.5-kg packet of narcotic substance wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from an agriculture field in the village, he said. The packet was discovered during reaping of straw after wheat harvesting.

The recovery comes a day after the BSF personnel recovered 8-kg of heroin allegedly dropped by a drone, which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, on the outskirts of Kakkar village situated on the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district.