BSNL directed to expedite work on mobile network connectivity in remote Bara Bhangal

For providing mobile network connectivity, the Kangra district administration has directed BSNL officials to expedite the process of installing a mobile tower in the remote Bara Bhangal area, which is one of the most remote and inaccessible tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The process could not be taken forward due to the area’s difficult geographical terrain and logistical challenges involved in transporting the required material and equipment. (HT Photo for representation)

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The administration is exploring the possibility of starting the work this year. Located deep in Himalayas at the height of 2,575 metre, Bara-Bhangal village falls in Baijanth subdivision of Kangra district. It currently has no mobile network coverage and authorities rely on satellite phones for vital communication during emergencies and elections.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa, who chaired a meeting with BSNL officials to review mobile connectivity in the area, has directed the telecom company to restart the process based on a survey conducted in 2024 and complete the necessary technical and administrative formalities at the earliest.

Officials said that BSNL has been asked to submit a detailed cost estimate for the proposed tower installation, including the cost of the tower, equipment and other material, as well as the expense involved in transporting them to Bara Bhangal by helicopter.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the estimate and technical details are received, the proposal will be submitted to the state government for necessary approvals and financial provisions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the estimate and technical details are received, the proposal will be submitted to the state government for necessary approvals and financial provisions, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The administration will explore the possibility of starting the work during the current year, subject to the availability of technical, administrative and financial approvals,” Bairwa said.

“Mobile network connectivity in remote and inaccessible areas such as Bara Bhangal is not limited to communication facilities. It is also crucial for disaster management, emergency response, relief and rescue operations and administrative coordination,” he said.

BSNL senior general manager Vipin Maurya said BSNL had conducted a feasibility survey in Bara Bhangal in 2024 for installing a mobile tower. However, the process could not be taken forward due to the area’s difficult geographical terrain and logistical challenges involved in transporting the required material and equipment.

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