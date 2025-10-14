BSP holds protests across Haryana over IPS officer’s ‘suicide’

Members of several Scheduled Caste (SC) organisations and workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday staged protests across the state demanding strict action against the accused in connection with the suicide of inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar. Members of several Scheduled Caste (SC) organisations and workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday staged protests across the state demanding strict action against the accused in connection with the suicide of inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar. (Representational image)

The protesters staged demonstrations at district headquarters and gave the government an ultimatum of 10 days to arrest Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya and others within 10 days, else they will launch a fresh agitation in the state.

BSP state secretary Vinay Bohat alleged that the IPS officer was a victim of the caste-based discrimination in the police force and the senior officials continued the harassment.

“The government is shielding the guilty officers and the victim’s family is awaiting justice. Why the Chandigarh Police is not arresting the accused mentioned in the eight-page suicide note,” he added.

The BSP workers submitted a memorandum to district officials in the name of President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention into the matter.

However, lawyers of the Rohtak bar submitted a memorandum to SDM Ashish Kumar demanding a fair probe into the suicide of the senior IPS officer.

Lawyer Ashok Kadian, who led the delegation, said they have urged the government to initiate a high-level probe so that no innocent person is made scapegoat and guilty should be strictly punished as per law.