Chandigarh’s Sec 83 cave-in: Plot owner cries foul, says complied with guidelines

A day after 16 vehicles were damaged after the pavement of a building caved-in due to digging in the adjoining plot in Sector 83, the plot owner, Raman Aggarwal, who was booked for negligence, mischief and damage has cried foul, and claimed that he had complied with all the bylaws and was wrongly booked in a case.

The official communique further read that the company started its construction after getting the building plan approved. (HT File)

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company owner stated that the collapse was primarily caused by the persistent water logging, seepage and water leakage in the driveway, resulting in its collapse and breaking into the boundary wall that also fell down.

The statement added that the heavy rain and earthquake on June 13 could have also prompted the sand erosion.

The company completed the basement digging with proper piling work as per the protocol and approved drawings.

“Even during our piling work, we noticed a huge seepage on our wall and again informed the authorities concerned of the adjacent building about the same. We have communications and photographs of the time with us. On the collapse of the driveway, we immediately called our structure consultant who found that it was due to water logging of severs/choking of storm drains of the adjoining plot, I-48. This situation further got aggravated due to an earthquake on June 13 followed by a storm and heavy rain. This created excess pressure which triggered the collapse of the driveway,” read the statement issued by Aggarwal’s company.

In the meantime, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials also initiated a probe after prima facie inspection suggested excavation being carried out beyond the permissible unit.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Gupta said executive officer (EO) Khushdil Singh has initiated a probe in the matter and issued a show cause notice. The EO said JE Manik Bansal and SDO Harpreet Singh had visited the site with a structural engineer following reports of excess digging, and not leaving mandatory space between two plots.

In the meantime, DSP City- 2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the case was registered under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 268 (public nuisance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against the plot owner after prima facie investigation.

