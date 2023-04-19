Ludhiana MC building inspector, clerk arrested on graft charges

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a building inspector and a clerk of the municipal corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against building inspector Vishal Rampal and clerk Gurvinder Singh Guri after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption line. The complaint was filed six months ago.

Rampal was transferred to the Amritsar municipal corporation in February in a routine process while the investigation was going on in the case.

The accused would be produced in a court on Wednesday.

The complainant, Jugal Kishore, a resident of Haibowal, had alleged that the two officials took a bribe of ₹6,000 in two instalments in lieu of issuing NOC of his property.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had demanded ₹15,000 for the same but the deal was settled at ₹6,000. The complainant had recorded the conversation on his mobile in this regard.

The spokesperson said that the VB unit of Ludhiana range investigated the allegations in the complaint and registered a corruption case against the accused after finding them guilty for demanding and accepting bribe money.