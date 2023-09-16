Burglars attack mini-secretariat, decamp with six AC exhaust vents

Even the mini-secretariat, one of the high security zones in the city, is not safe from burglars in the city, who stole exhaust vents of six air conditioners, 3 compressors and pipes.

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

The FIR has been filed on the statement of Harpreet Singh, manager of sewa kendra in the mini-secretariat. The complainant stated that on September 12 when he came to the sewa Kendra, he found that the air conditioner was not working. When checked, he found that the pipe of the air conditioner was damaged.

He said that the staff found that the vents of six air conditioners were stolen. Three other compressors were also missing and the burglars have stolen copper pipes of the air conditioners also.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that top offices of the district administration, judiciary, police, excise and education department are situated in the building. The officers claim 24-hour police security in the complex.