Burglars break into locked house in Ludhiana, take away cash, jewellery

Burglars targeted a locked house in Moti Nagar area and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables. The family had gone to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh at the time of the incident.

Rajesh Kumar, 53, who owns a box factory, said they were to return from Vrindavan on February 14, but a day before that, he received a call from his neighbour, alerting him about some unusual activity in his house. The neighbour, Raghav Dhingra, had noticed the lights of the lobby switched on, and a flowerpot kept outside the entrance broken. Suspecting something amiss, he immediately rang up Kumar, following which the latter returned with his family.

On reaching home, the family found the entire house ransacked and ₹11,000 cash, a pair of gold bangles, three gold rings, a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring missing.

On further examination, the family found that the burglars had likely broken into the house through the gap in the roof which had been left for ventilation.

Kumar estimated the loss to around ₹8 lakh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, said one of the accused was captured on the closed-circuit television camera installed at a nearby house. A case of theft and house trespass has been registered against unidentified persons.