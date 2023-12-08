Burglars target two more sewa kendras in Ludhiana

Burglars targeted two more sewa kendras in the city as well as an mohalla clinic also referred to as the Aam Aadmi clinic, decamping with valuables including a television screen, batteries and printers.

(HT File)

The thefts come in the backdrop of 12 other sewa kendras having fallen prey to thefts in the last month alone.

On being informed, police have registered three separate first information reports (FIR).

In the first case, the Division number 2 police registered a case against unidentified accused for stealing 16 UPS batteries and a generator battery from the sewa kendra located near the civil hospital. The FIR was registered following the complaint of Shubham Verma of Janakpuri, who is a desk operator at the office.

Sharing details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Atma Ram said the police have identified one of the accused as Vipan Tara of Ganpati Colony, Sahnewal and a hunt is underway to arrest the accused.

In the second case, the Division number 3 police station booked an unidentified accused for stealing a printer and an electronic weighing machine from the Aam Aadmi Clinic near Sufian Chowk. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Manjinderjit Singh of Ghugrana village, an employee at the clinic.

In the third case, the Shimlapuri police booked unidentified accused for targeting the sewa kendra near Janta Nagar.

The complainant Ranjeet Singh of Jand village, an employee, said the unidentified burglar broke open the lock of the sewa kendra and decamped with UPS and generator batteries and an LED television screen.

The three separate cases have been registered under sections 457 (lurking house – trespass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

