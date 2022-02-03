Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglary at car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony of Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Burglary at car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony of Ludhiana

The owner found out about the burglary the next morning when he came to open the shop; he said the burglars took away an LCD, ₹25,000 cash, air conditioner and some car accessories. Ludhiana police scanning CCTVs to identify the accused
The gang of burglars struck at the car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony near Atam Nagar of Ludhiana on the intervening night of February 2 and 3. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 06:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars struck at a car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony near Atam Nagar and decamped with cash, accessories and other valuables on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The owner, Rajinder Kumar of Field Ganj, said he found out about the burglary the next morning when he reached the shop and found the locks broken.

He said that the burglars had taken away an LCD, 25,000 cash, air conditioner and some car accessories.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP