Burglary at car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony of Ludhiana

A gang of burglars struck at a car-accessory shop in Jammu Colony near Atam Nagar and decamped with cash, accessories and other valuables on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The owner, Rajinder Kumar of Field Ganj, said he found out about the burglary the next morning when he reached the shop and found the locks broken.

He said that the burglars had taken away an LCD, ₹25,000 cash, air conditioner and some car accessories.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.