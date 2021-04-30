Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglary of artefacts at PAU: Ludhiana police return to museum for fresh probe
There have been lapses on part of security team at the museum, but efforts are on to nab the thieves, said joint police commissioner Deepak Pareek
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
A police team investigating the theft of rare artefacts at the Punjab Agricultural University museum in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

After no headway was made in the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) museum burglary case for a week, Ludhiana joint police commissioner Deepak Pareek and his team on Thursday visited the site for a fresh probe.

On the night intervening April 17 and 18, burglars had decamped with as many as 141 rare artefacts of 39 different types from PAU’s Museum of Social History and Rural Life of Punjab. However, a complaint regarding the same was filed two days later on April 21.

During the visit, the police team questioned the staff and the lone security guard that was deployed at the museum when the theft had come to light. The cops also quizzed the PAU authorities about its “poor” security measures and absence of CCTV cameras at the museum.

Joint police chief Pareek said that the investigation was being carried out with all seriousness. “There have been lapses on the part of the security of the museum. However, police are taking necessary action and efforts are on to nab the thieves,” he said.

The theft had taken place when the varsity was closed for outsiders and entry was allowed only from one point, Gate Number 4. PAU officials had found out about the theft on April 19 when the varsity reopened. They, however, waited for two days before filing a complaint on April 21.

On April 26, police had apprehended a youth, who was said to be the son of a Class 4 employee working at the varsity. They had recovered two brass plates from him, but the university authorities said the recovered articles did not belong to the museum.

According to university officials, the stolen items were antique and some of these were centuries-old artwork depicting life in rural Punjab. These included bells, brass utensils, traditional jewellery, such as Rani haar (necklace), earrings, anklets and phulkari.

