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Bus conductor held with 12 kg poppy husk, driver at large

Acting on the information, the Division Number 5 police launched an investigation and registered a case under 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the driver and the conductor

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ludhiana

Following the tip-off, the police conducted a search and recovered 12 kg of poppy husk. (HT FILE)
Following the tip-off, the police conducted a search and recovered 12 kg of poppy husk. (HT FILE)

A Punbus depot driver and conductor have been booked in a drug trafficking case in Ludhiana. The contraband was seized and the conductor was arrested on the spot. However, the driver managed to flee.

The breakthrough came after the vigilance and inspection staff of the Punbus Ludhiana depot flagged suspicious activities involving a bus crew. Acting on the information, the Division Number 5 police launched an investigation and registered a case under 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the driver and the conductor.

According to police officials, the depot’s inquiry team reported that Gobinder Singh, a driver from Sangrur, and Manpreet Singh alias Kaku, a conductor from Anandpur Sahib, were allegedly using a government bus to transport narcotic substances.

Following the tip-off, the police conducted a search and recovered 12 kg of poppy husk. The contraband was seized and Kaku was arrested on the spot. However, the driver managed to flee and remains at large.

 
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