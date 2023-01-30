Call on contracts for 57 ‘free’ Chandigarh parking lots on Jan 30

The municipal corporation will take a call on handing out contracts for 57 parking lots at Sectors 7, 8, 9, 17, 22, and Sukhna Lake, parking at which has been free since January 23, during the house meeting on January 30.

The agreements with contractors for the lots ended on January 23 and the civic body did not extend the contract owing to the pending licence fee adding up to nearly ₹6 crore along with the interest.

As per the agenda, the MC is planning to give the contract to the contractor of Zone 1 for three months till the tender process is completed.

There are a total of 89 parking lots across two zones — 1 and 2. The agency in Zone 1 has a contract for 32 parking lots in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 17, 22, and Sukhna Lake, while the one looking after Zone 2 has contracts for the remaining 57 parking lots in the city.

Four-wheelers were being charged ₹14 and two-wheelers ₹7 for using the parking spaces. Visitors can now use these lots for free until a new contractor is given a charge.

The MC had allotted 89 paid parking spaces in Zones I and II on a licence fee basis through two e-tenders, initially for three years in 2020. The period of licence is initially three years and is extendable up to five years based on performance. According to the civic body, licence fee of ₹6 crore along with interest up to December 31, 2022 is pending with the contractor of Zone 2.

The MC is currently planning to introduce the FASTag-based system, besides a smart app at all 89 parking facilities.

