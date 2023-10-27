Campaign to enrol eligible voters starts in November

The district administration on Friday handed over the final voter lists of all 14 legislative assembly segments, prepared after a special summary revision, to the representatives of the various political parties.

The district election officer further asked the political parties to appoint their booth-level agents to assist BLOs in this mammoth exercise. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Handing over the draft, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said, the lists have been prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the thorough process carried out minutely during special summary revision.

She added that as per draft publication Ludhiana has now 26.2 lakh voters in the district. Of the total voters, 14 lakh voters are men and 12.2 lakh are women and 140 are third gender.

The DC said that the lists have been shared with the representatives of political parties and were available with the district election office, office of EROs and even with the booth level officers at the respective polling booths.

The voters can file their claims and objections with respect to draft lists between October 27 and December 9 after which a special campaign would start to add eligible voters on November 4, 5 and December 2, 3. The disposal of claims and objections would be held on December 26, she said, adding that the final electoral rolls were to be published on January 5, 2024. The voters can also file their claims and objections at www.voters.eci.gov.in and voter helpline mobile app. Likewise, they can also contact voter helpline number 1950 for any kind of information and assistance with respect to their votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district election officer further asked the political parties to appoint their booth-level agents to assist BLOs in this mammoth exercise.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!