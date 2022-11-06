Canada: Brampton mayor heckled, asked to remove ‘hateful’ banners by pro-Khalistanis

Canada’s city of Brampton mayor Patrick Brown was heckled in a temple by the Hindu community for allowing ‘anti-India elements’ to conduct their ‘Khalistan Referendum’.

The mayor was asked by the diaspora to remove hateful banners against Hindus from all over the city that read “Sikh Infants burnt alive by Hindu Mobs,” TAG TV reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayor Patrick Brown, when asked would he remove those banners by Khalistanis, said, “We love everyone.”

He was reportedly heckled in front of four federal parliamentarians, three provincial parliamentarians, and two city councillors. Liberal MP Chandra Arya appealed to the audience to cool down and said, “We do have strong differences but Mr Brown is our guest in the temple.”

Previously in October, as many as 400 to 500 people had clashed in the Canadian city of Mississauga during the Diwali celebration.

India had also asked Canada to stop the so-called ‘Khalistan Referendums’ in Ontario.

Responding to a media query, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.