Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra arranged 2 shooters Moose Wala’s murder

The role of Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra has come to the fore in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Punjab special investigation team (SIT)’s has found that out of the total six shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29, two shooters Kashish alias Kuldeep and Deepak Mundi were arranged by Nehra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana and currently living in Canada on a student visa.

As per police sources, during interrogation, Kashish disclosed that he joined the Haryana module after Nehra got him in touch with another Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who masterminded Moose Wala’s murder. “Kashish even confessed that Mundi was also roped in by Nehra. They both were in contact with Nehra, who was further in contact with Brar,” sources added.

Three shooters-Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa and Kashish- were arrested and two shooters- Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar. Police have, however, been unable to nab the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi.

After Lipin Nehra’s name emerged in Moose Wala’s murder case, Mansa police brought his brother Pawan Nehra, who is also a gangster, from Delhi’s Tihar jail on transit remand. Pawan is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, another mastermind in Moose Wala case. He is facing six murder cases and was arrested by the Gurugram police.

An official of Mansa police, on the condition of anonymity, said no direct involvement of Pawan has been found in the singer’s murder case so far.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT, said they have gathered some information regarding Lipin Nehra’s role in Moose Wala’s murder case and brought Pawan for interrogation. Some more persons may be brought in for questioning, he added.

