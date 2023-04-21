Ludhiana: Canadian Embassy bans man for 2 yrs after agent submits fake IELTS certificate

The Canadian Embassy has banned a Tarn Taran resident for two years from applying for a visa after his travel agent, who is based in Ludhiana, submitted a fake IELTS certificate in his file without his knowledge.

Police on Thursday booked the travel agent, identified as Jagtar Singh of Sunny Enclave of Kharar on the statement of Ranjit Singh of Dubli village of Tarn Taran.

The complainant said that he wanted to go to Canada to pursue his studies. He had come in contact with Jagtar Singh, who assured him a study visa without giving the IELTS test and took ₹8 lakh from him in 2021 near Gill chowk.

When he put up his file, the Canadian Embassy found the fake IELTS certificate and banned him for two years.

The complainant said that the accused had added a fake IELTS certificate in his file without his knowledge and refused to return his ₹8 lakh.

ASI Dilbagh Rai, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant had filed a complaint on July 7, 2021. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The police have booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged, document or electronic record) of the IPC and section 24 of the Immigration Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.