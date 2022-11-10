Canine terror in Mohali society: Domestic helps end stir as NGO offers to treat ferocious dogs

A local non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday offered to treat three ferocious dogs, responsible for biting several residents of Pancham Society in Sector 68 here, following which domestic helps of the residential complex ended their indefinite strike against the dog bites and resumed work.

Earlier on Tuesday, HT reported that over 50 maids went on an indefinite strike to protest against dog bite cases inside the society. Over 30 people, including pregnant women, have fallen prey to dog bites here in the last three months.

On Tuesday, one of the domestic helps was attacked by a stray dog, but was rescued by residents.

Following this, the maids in the society refused to work till a solution was found to the problem.

The dispute was finally put to rest after Meenakshi Malik, who runs Rab De Jeev NGO here, reached the society and volunteered to take the dogs to her shelter.

“Our team will pick the three dogs from the society and they will be given required treatment or training at our dog shelter. We will only drop them after ensuring their friendly behaviour with everyone,” Meenakshi said.

The society is, however, divided on the issue of dogs in the society. The dog feeders want the dogs to stay inside, but most of the residents want municipal authorities to take them away, citing threat to their lives. Drama continued even on Wednesday in the society as cops had to intervene continuously for the second day.

Reshamjit Kaur, who runs another NGO for animals, added that the dog feeders inside the society have been asked to fix points for feeding these dogs instead of feeding them in the middle of the society causing problems to others.

“Instead of being harsh to dogs, the residents may feel free to call us in case of any issue with the animals but they should not threaten them with sticks or should not pelt stones at them,” Kaur said.

The Supreme Court had in May this year vacated stay on an order of Delhi High Court refraining people from feeding dogs.

Meanwhile, a team of the municipal corporation (MC) also visited the society on Tuesday evening. MC officials maintained their stand, claiming that they are not responsible for the dogs being kept inside the societies.

“We can’t trespass a society until they hand over the dogs to us or they are brought outside the society premises as it is a private area. Our team visited there but the dogs were again allowed inside the society by the residents. We will soon finalise the tender for sterilisation of dogs and will hold a meeting with animal husbandry for treatment of vicious dogs,” said a senior MC Officer.

The district’s stray dog menace has been increasing by leaps and bounds. It has already recorded 6,310 dog-bite cases this year as compared to 8,032 cases in 2021.