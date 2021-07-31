Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capital support, credit for micro units in rural Haryana: Dushyant

Haryana government has decided to provide capital support and affordable credit to new micro enterprises in rural areas of ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks to spur rural industrial growth in the state, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala . (HT PHOTO)

He said new micro enterprises established under the Haryana Rural Industrial Development Scheme will also get other incentives specified for MSME sector under Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy, 2020.

Approval letter for providing benefits under the scheme will be issued within 45 days, acceptance letter within seven days and benefit disbursement within seven days.

Subsidy on investment

He said that under the Haryana Rural Industrial Development Scheme, 15 per cent subsidy will be provided on investment made on machinery and building up to maximum of 20 lakh for general category entrepreneurs, while 15 per cent subsidy will be provided on the investment up to maximum of 25 lakh for women and SC entrepreneurs.

He said a subsidy of up to 50 per cent will be given on the cost of diesel generator set, the maximum limit of which has been fixed at 8,000 per KVA. In addition, interest subsidy of 7 per cent or maximum of 8 lakh per annum will be given on the term loan for 7 years.

The deputy CM said in order to provide incentives, the scheme will be considered effective from January 1, 2021, and will be operational for a period of five years.

