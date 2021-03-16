Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt Amarinder invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for luncheon meeting tomorrow
Capt Amarinder invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for luncheon meeting tomorrow

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Harish Rawat met Amarinder and Sidhu in Chandigarh last week, hoping for “positive developments”
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The luncheon meeting on Wednesday will be the second between chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in four months. The two had met for nearly an hour at Capt Amarinder‘s farmhouse in Siswan near Chandigarh in November. (HT file photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has invited former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday.

The two leaders will have the luncheon meeting at Amarinder’s farmhouse near Chandigarh amid talk of the former minister’s rehabilitation, according to sources.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, who has been batting for an important position for the cricketer-turned-politician, had met both Amarinder and Sidhu in Chandigarh last week and expressed the hope of “positive developments”.

The luncheon meeting will be the second between the chief minister and his former cabinet colleague in four months.

The two, who were not on the best of terms for a long time, had met in November to break the ice. Sidhu quit the state cabinet in 2019 after the chief minister divested him of the local government portfolio, blaming his “inept handling” of the department for the poor performance of the party in urban pockets during the Lok Sabha elections.

