Chandigarh News / Capt Amarinder likely to launch Punjab Lok Congress tomorrow
chandigarh news

Capt Amarinder likely to launch Punjab Lok Congress tomorrow

Punjab elections: The two-time former chief minister is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers’ issue is resolved
Punjab former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will address a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook page. (HT file photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh may announce the launch of his political outfit on Wednesday. The party is likely to be called the Punjab Lok Congress, according to people familiar with the developments.

The announcement is likely to be made at a press conference to be addressed by the two-time former chief minister in Chandigarh.

Event to be telecast live on Capt’ s FB page

“The event will be telecast live on his Facebook page. Do tune in,” Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted on Tuesday morning, extending an invite to the media.

Capt Amarinder Singh was camping in Delhi last week and held detailed consultations with his supporters in the Congress.

A week ago, he said that he planned to soon announce the launch of his political party and was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers’ issue was resolved.

Though there is talk of his mediation between the central government and the farmers, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has denied being part of any such effort.

Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on September 18 after a bitter tussle with state Congress chief and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu amid infighting in the state party unit. The Congress later picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister.

A big mistake, says deputy CM Randhawa

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had rebelled against Capt Amarinder and has been targeting him over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, said that no one can be stopped from charting his own political course, to stay in the party (Congress) or leave it.

“Whether he is doing it because the BJP has asked him to or of his own accord, it will be a big mistake,” Randhawa said.

He said the former CM’s exit will not dent the Congress in any way. “If he had so much sway, then he would have continued as CM,” the deputy chief minister added.

