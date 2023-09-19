Captain’s 18 announces squad for upcoming Chandigarh Golf League

Captain’s 18 team announced a 18-member squad for the second edition of the Chandigarh Golf League that will start on September 26 at Chandigarh Golf Club and will be played in the Ryder Cup format.

The team is mentored and coached by professional golfer Sanya Sharma. As many as 21 teams will vie for top honours in the month-long league. (HT file photo)

The team includes Bhupinder Singh Mundh, Brig. KJS Puri, Ramanjit Singh Rainni, Yadwinder Singh Bains, Capt. Mohinderjit Singh Bedi, Pukhraj Singh Brar, RS Mann, Dr. Narinder Arora, Brig. Harinder Singh Nanda, Hardeep Kumar, Capt. Prem Kumar Mehta, S S Parsad, Gagandeep Singh Tandon, Neelam Garg,Randeep Nabha, Rahul Aggarwal, Padamjit Sandhu, Kulbir Singh Brar.

Giving details, Randeep Nabha, captain of Captain’s 18 team, said, “Our team plans to further improve the performance and try to achieve podium-finish. There would be 21 teams participating in this league. All the teams are well prepared in comparison to last year being the first leg of the league. There would be tough competition. We wish all the best to all the participating teams.”

Nabha, the former agriculture minister of Punjab, and Paramjyot Singh Sidhu are the co-owners of the team. The team is mentored and coached by professional golfer Sanya Sharma. As many as 21 teams will vie for top honours in the month-long league.

