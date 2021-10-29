Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt’s meeting with Amit Shah on farmers’ stir postponed
chandigarh news

Capt’s meeting with Amit Shah on farmers’ stir postponed

The meeting was postponed as Amit Shah had to leave for Gujarat, said a person privy to Capt’s efforts to resolve the standoff between the Centre and farmer unions, and was part of the delegation
Capt Amarinder, who was made to resign as the CM following months of tussle and turbulence in the Punjab Congress, has already announced that he is launching his own party.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers’ agitation was postponed.

The two-time former CM, who was scheduled to meet the Union home minister with a non-political delegation of agriculture experts and agriculturists from Punjab at 6.30pm, reached Delhi on Wednesday evening. He was, however, informed about the postponement in the morning on Thursday.

“The meeting was postponed as Shah had to leave for Gujarat,” said a person privy to Capt’s efforts to resolve the standoff between the Centre and farmer unions, and was part of the delegation. An aide of the former CM said no fresh date has been given for the meeting.

Amarinder, who was made to resign as the CM following months of tussle and turbulence in the Punjab Congress, has already announced that he is launching his own party. He had earlier said that any seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the Punjab elections would be subject to a resolution of the farmers’ issue in their interest. He is, however, still to quit the Congress.

On Wednesday, the two-time former CM said he had been discussing various options with the Union home minister and others for resolution of the standoff. “I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been the chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist,” he told reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

While there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of the farmers’ stir, something would emerge during the talks as both sides, the central government and farmers, want a resolution to the crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said, clarifying that he had not met any farmer leader. Amarinder also said he had deliberately not intervened in the matter as the farmers did not want politicians involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP