Car crushes mother-son duo, teen girl in Mohali’s Landran

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car mowed down three people, including a mother-son duo, at Jhanjeri village in Landran on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Manpreet Kaur, 17, Gurdip Kaur, 25, and her six-year-old son Sehajpreet Singh, all residents of nearby Chunni Kalan.

Police said Gurdip had already lost her husband. The victims lived in the same neighbourhood.

“We received a call at 112 emergency helpline around 12.20 am that three people, including a child, have been hit by a rashly driven car. When we reached the spot, while the teenaged girl was lying on the right side of the road in a pool of blood, the mother-son duo was found on the left side,” said Kamal Tanjea, sub-inspector, Majat police post, Kharar.

He said police rushed the trio in ambulances to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“Since the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital was full, we took the bodies to the Mohali civil hospital, but the mortuary was full there too, following which we kept the bodies in the mortuary of GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh,” Taneja added.

Investigators said a worker at a dhaba near the accident spot saw the car hitting the victims and fleeing the spot.

“We have recorded the statement of the eyewitness. He saw the accident, but couldn’t jot down the number of the four-wheeler. We are scrutinising CCTV cameras installed on Landran road and will nab the accused soon,” a cop said.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding car driver.

Earlier on Wednesday, two other road accidents in Mohali had claimed as many lives.

In the first mishap, a 29-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Toganpur T-point.

In another accident, a tractor trolley that went out of control after being hit by a canter truck had claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman riding a motorcycle in front of Amayra City Centre on Kurali Road.