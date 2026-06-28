Car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba, 4 dead

Four persons were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district, police officials said on Sunday.

The mangled remains of the car that fell into gorge in Churah tehsil of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased—Shukerdeen, 52, Salman, 25, Tashi, 41, and Sanju, 22—are all from Churah tehsil in Chamba district, they informed.

According to the police, the mishap occurred Saturday night on the Nakrod–Himgiri Dam Road near the Nakrod Dam site in the Churah area of the district. The four occupants were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when their car plunged into the 700-800 meter deep gorge.

Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the mishap and immediately informed the police. A police team from Tissa police station reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Police officials said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.