Ludhiana: Car set ablaze outside Surjeet Enclave house

A car was set on fire outside a house in Surjeet Enclave near Sangam Palace in the early hours of Sunday, triggering panic among local residents. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, police said.

The accused was captiured in a CCTV footage (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to information, the incident occurred at 3.49 am when two men arrived in the area on a scooter. CCTV footage showed one of them getting down, pouring a flammable substance on a Hyundai Creta car parked outside the residence and setting it ablaze. The vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames before the accused fled the spot.

The car belonged to hosiery businessman Sarthak Malhotra. He said the family was asleep when they heard a loud explosion-like sound. “When we rushed outside, the car was already on fire. We immediately started pouring water with buckets and managed to control the flames after a struggle. Had we not acted quickly, the fire could have spread to the house,” he said.

Malhotra further revealed that this was the second such incident in six months, claiming that earlier too someone had attempted to damage his vehicle. The family suspects the involvement of the same individuals and said the incident has left them shaken.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police from Jagatpuri outpost reached the spot soon after receiving information and recorded the complainant’s statement. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said CCTV footage from the area has been seized, and efforts are underway to identify the accused by enhancing visuals and tracking the scooter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police from Jagatpuri outpost reached the spot soon after receiving information and recorded the complainant’s statement. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said CCTV footage from the area has been seized, and efforts are underway to identify the accused by enhancing visuals and tracking the scooter. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials said they are probing all angles, including personal rivalry and involvement of local miscreants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they are probing all angles, including personal rivalry and involvement of local miscreants. {{/usCountry}}

hyundai creta See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON