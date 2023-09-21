Car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Panchkula

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a speeding car in a hit-and-run accident in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Tuesday afternoon.

An eyewitness, Dinesh Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and staying on rent in Manimajra, told the police that he worked as a delivery man with Blinkit Centre, Sector 14, Panchkula. (iStock photo)

The deceased was identified as Suman, a resident of Indira Colony, Chandigarh. As per police, she was on her way home when the accident took place.

He was headed to Swastik Vihar Society for a home delivery around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. On the way, he saw a car, bearing a Chandigarh number, hit a woman crossing the road near the community centre in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 5. He said the car drove over the woman’s neck.

He tried to stop the car by intercepting it with his Honda Activa, but the female driver managed to speed away. He claimed that the car was being driven by Lata Jindal of NAC Manimajra.

Suman was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the MDC police station.

Biker hurt in hit-and-run succumbs to injuries

A motorcyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run accident near Industrial Area, Alipur, Panchkula, on Sunday, died after battling for life for two days.

The deceased was identified as Mani of Raipur Rani. The pillion rider, Amit, was also injured in the mishap.

Amit, who lives on rent in Raipur Rani and works in Gujjar tent house, Raipur Rani, told the police that on Sunday, he was riding his motorcycle towards Trilokpur Road in Panchkula, when he met his acquaintance Mani.

He said they left for a drive. While Mani was driving, he was riding pillion.

Around 11.30 am, as they reached near Alipur Industrial Area, another motorcycle hit them in an attempt to overtake. This caused Mani to hit a pillar on the roadside, leaving them injured.

The duo was shifted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Amit was admitted for injuries sustained on the head and arms. Mani was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but he died during treatment. Chandimandir police on Tuesday registered a case under Sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the IPC against the unidentified motorcyclist, who sped away after the accident.

56-year-old motorcyclist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Kharar A speeding car left a 56-year-old motorcyclist dead near Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, Mohali, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, Ravinder Singh, hailed from Fatehgarh Sahib, and worked at Water Resources Bhawan, Sector 68, Mohali.

As per his son Harpreet Singh, Ravinder was returning home from work on his motorcycle. As he reached near Chandigarh Group of Colleges in Jhanjeri around 3.30 am, a speeding car hit his motorcycle and drove off, leaving Ravinder bleeding on the road.

Passers-by rushed Ravinder to the Kharar civil hospital, but he could not survive.

Police officials said they had secured the offending car’s registration number and will nab the driver soon.

A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.

