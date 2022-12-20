Carjacker wanted in Jammu nabbed by Mohali police

Wanted by the Jammu police for an armed carjacking, a 32-year-old man was nabbed by the Mohali police on Sunday.

Police said the snatched white Mahindra Scorpio and fake currency with a face value of ₹88,000 was recovered from the accused, identified as Dilbag Singh, a native of Jammu, who was currently living in Janta Nagar, Mundi Kharar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh, according to the police, had snatched the said car from a Jammu resident in November.

They said the accused was a history sheeter, with involvement in 15 criminal cases, including three under the Arms Act.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur Sohi said the accused was arrested following a tip-off that he was travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio with a fake number plate.

Following the information, a team led by Sunny Enclave Chowki in-charge sub-inspector Abhishek Sharma laid a check post near the stadium in Mundi Kharar. As the accused approached the naka, he tried to flee on spotting the police, but was intercepted.

Besides the fake currency, police also recovered a scanner, printer and laptop from the house of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are working to trace the weapon used by him to snatch the Scorpio in Jammu,” the DSP said.

Singh was produced before a Mohali court and sent to seven-day police custody.

A fresh case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft ) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him at the City Kharar police station.

Phase 7 carjacking: Robbers fled towards Sirhind

The gang of four men, who robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near the Kumbran light point in the wee hours of Sunday, escaped towards Sirhind, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fleeing robbers were captured in CCTV cameras on the said route. But due to dense fog, we lost their trail beyond Sirhind. It appears to be the same gang that had struck twice on November 24. Multiple teams are at work and will nab the robbers soon,” shared a senior police officer.

The victim in this case, Jass Vishwas, a resident of Sector 51 A, Chandigarh, had come to Mohali to meet a friend in the early morning, when he fell prey to the carjackers.

The four robbers struck when Vishwas, who works at a call centre in Industrial Area, Phase 8B, had stopped his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the service lane along Phase 7 near the Kumbran light point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, this was the 10th carjacking in Mohali this year and fifth in the past month alone. Of the 10 cars that were stolen, the police have been able to recover only five and continue to grope in the dark in the remaining cases.