Ludhiana carpenter attacks wife, son with axe; booked

In a gruesome crime reported from the city, a carpenter hacked his wife and a 17-year-old son with an axe in Kotala of Samrala on Thursday morning.

(HT File)

The accused fled with his 14 year old son after throwing the injured in a field. The victims have been referred to PGIMER Chandigarh sensing their critical condition.

Samrala police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused Harwinder Singh, 43, of Kotala village for a murder bid. The victims have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, 38, and Lovepreet Singh, 17. The reason that prompted the attack has not been ascertained yet.

The couple’s neighbours, however, told police that the accused was a drug addict and would often beat up his wife over petty issues.

Avtar Singh, Jaswinder Kaur’ brother, said he came to know about the incident on Thursday morning and rushed to the spot and found his sister and nephew lying in a pool of blood in the fields with multiple wounds on their heads and faces, adding, “The villagers did not extend any help to them in taking the injured to the hospital.”

He then alerted the police and rushed the duo to the hospital.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Samrala police station said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.