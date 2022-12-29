Carpenter’s daughter carves out success story, makes it to India senior women’s cricket team

Walking away from captaincy of the Chandigarh senior women’s cricket team ahead of the domestic season to join the Punjab Cricket Association was not an easy decision for all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. However, her gamble paid off as she ended up being selected in the national team.

The 22-year-old cricketer knew that Punjab had a star-studded team, and her daring decision could backfire on her. However, encouraged by her coach Nagesh Gupta and father Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter, Amanjot took the leap of faith. First, Amanjot proved her mettle while playing for Punjab, and then for the North Zone. Shining bright in the golden glow of her achievements, she was selected in the India senior women’s team, which is compete in a tri-series featuring South Africa and the West Indies, which will be played in South Africa from January 19.

As captain of the Chandigarh women’s team she was credited for carrying many a match on her dependable shoulders. She once even attended an India camp.

Delighted over her maiden selection, Amanjot said, “I am filled with indescribable joy. I have been dreaming of representing my country for so long, and finally I get to live my dream.”

She says that her journey, remarkable as it has been, could not have been possible without her parents’ support. “I can never forget how three years ago my father bought me a scooter, so that I could reach my academy in Sector 16 on time.”

It was her father, who on observing her flair for the game, enrolled her to a cricket academy at the age of 15. Amanjot has not looked back since. First, she was selected to play for Punjab in the U-19 team. When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affiliated the Chandigarh team in 2019, she joined the UT Cricket Association.

“Leading Chandigarh was an honour for me. It gave me a platform. But, then I decided to move back to Punjab because it had better infrastructure. I hope to perform well for India and make my parents proud. The journey has just begun, and I know that I will have to work hard to cement my place in the team,” says Amanjot, who has hit a couple of centuries for Chandigarh, and has taken many a wicket with her medium-pace bowling.

Ask her who her role model is and pat comes the response: India team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Her proud father thanks God and her coach for being his daughter’s guiding light. “It is a special day for our family. I hope she plays for India for several years,” said Bhupinder Singh.

