Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Carrying charas lands Chandigarh resident in jail for 7 years

Carrying charas lands Chandigarh resident in jail for 7 years

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The convict, Ram Kumar, alias Sunny, who runs a PG accommodation in Chandigarh, will also pay a fine of ₹25,000 as directed by the court

The Sector-21 resident was booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector-19 police station on July 17, 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Sector-21 resident who was caught with 1.05 kg charas near a park in the sector in July 2021 has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The convict, Ram Kumar, alias Sunny, who runs a PG accommodation, will also pay a fine of 25,000 as directed by court.

He was booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-19 police station on July 17, 2021.

While the prosecution had listed 10 witnesses, Kumar had alleged false implication. He had alleged that the police tortured him while taking him in custody and made him sign blank papers.

After hearing the prosecution and the defence, the court convicted the accused, observing that it was proved to the hilt that he was arrested with charas.

When the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Friday, the convict pleaded for leniency, as he was poor and had no family member. Someone else could grab his means of livelihood if he was sent away for long, but the court showed no leniency and sentenced him to seven-year rigorous imprisonment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP