Case registered against 8 rice mills in Punjab

The Food and Civil Supplies department Punjab on Friday asked Fatehgarh Police to register a case against eight rice mills for indulging in malpractices. An official spokesperson said that Onkar Rice Gram Udyog Unit-2 of Amloh had submitted fake documents to fraudulently increase its milling capacity at the time of registration. When this came into notice of Food department, the concerned mill was blacklisted as per Custom Milling Policy 2022-23.

FIR was lodged against the partners of rice mill and paddy stored was ordered to be shifted to other mills. (PTI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, FIR was lodged against the partners of rice mill and paddy stored was ordered to be shifted to other mills. The partners in this mill were also the partners in seven other mills of the district. Taking action as per Custom Milling Policy 2022-23, all these mills have been declared defaulter and paddy stored in these mills has been ordered to be shifted.