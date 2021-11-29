Cases against farmers: Will act as to Centre’s plans, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will take a call on the demand for withdrawal of police cases against farmers according to what the Centre decides after the issue of farm laws is resolved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar said this in response to Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar stating withdrawal of cases against the farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws is in the domain of state governments and they have to decide on it.

“When the issue reaches finality, as per what the Centre says at that time, we will decide accordingly,” Khattar said.

On the farmers’ stir continuing, Khattar said it is for the farmers to decide on it.

‘Vigilance has full freedom to investigate job scam’

The CM also fielded questions on the alleged scam in recruiting dental surgeons in Haryana, in which the Opposition has demanded an independent probe.

Detailing sequence of events which led the state vigilance bureau to arrest Haryana Public Service Commission deputy secretary Anil Nagar and others, Khattar said the agency is conducting an in-depth probe. “We have given full freedom to the vigilance bureau to investigate the case,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar said when any wrongdoing comes to the notice of his government, it goes for a crackdown to set things right.

“In this case too, those found guilty will not be spared. We urge the Opposition that if they have any information, they should give it to us, the vigilance bureau, the police, or even the court,” he said.