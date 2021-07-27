Cashless medical facility to Haryana govt employees, pensioners under Ayushman Bharat

The Haryana government on Monday announced to roll out cashless medical facility under the health insurance scheme to government employees, pensioners, recognised journalists, World War II prisoners and their dependents, soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj, people involved in the Hindi movement, and those jailed during Emergency.

“The state government will provide benefits of health insurance facility to media personnel at par with government employees,” the government said in a release after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a review meeting of Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme and other health insurance schemes.

“Khattar also gave green signal to provide cashless medical facility to employees and pensioners under the health insurance scheme,” the release stated.

State health minister Anil Vij joined the meeting through video conference.

A government spokesperson said during the meeting, it was decided to give benefit of cashless health insurance scheme on the pattern of ‘government employees’ to the Azad Hind Fauj soldiers, people who were in jail during Emergency, people involved in the Hindi movement, and World War II prisoners and their dependents.

MORE CATEGORIES IN AYUSHMAN BHARAT

The beneficiaries of Vimukt Ghumantu Jati, Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana and workers engaged in construction work will also be covered under Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme, the government announced.

Families of numbardars, chowkidars, Asha workers, anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, street vendors, rickshaw drivers, and auto-rickshaw drivers will also be included under the scheme, provided their family’s annual income is up to ₹1.80 lakh and they do not own more than five acre land.

Senior citizens above 70 years of age will also be given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. The cards will be issued to all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme and they can show the card at the designated hospital and avail treatment.

The CM said BPL families are already being given free health insurance benefits up to ₹5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. In Haryana, 26 lakh eligible families have been issued cards under the scheme.

Data of all beneficiaries of the scheme will be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) so that only those eligible get the benefit.